Qualcomm moves into PC market with new Snapdragon-powered devices

Qualcomm has announced that it will be partnering with Asus, Lenovo and Hewlett Packard to offer a new range of mobile PCs powered by its own Snapdragon 835 processors

The company, best known for its work in the mobile and 5G space, says that the new devices will provide a number of advantages over other laptops, including increased battery life and portability.

Qualcomm says that the decision to use its mobile processors in laptops was due to the Snapdragon 835 having a much smaller footprint than chips from traditional industry heavyweights such as Intel or AMD.

This will allow device manufacturers to add larger batteries to the devices, meaning customers will benefit from increased performance while on the road or working away from a power outlet.

The Snapdragon 835 also includes the new X16 LTE modem making it ideal for remote workers or those whose jobs often take them out into the field. The new modem has been designed to handle gigabit speeds and it is up to 10 times as fast as the original 4G LTE devices.

Executive vice president of Qualcomm Technologies, Cristiano Amon highlighted how the Snapdragon Mobile PC Platform will allow hardware manufacturers to create devices that truly appeal to today's consumers and businesses, saying:

“The legacy computing model no longer works for today's consumers, who don't want heavy, tethered-to-a-power-cable laptops with a frustrating number of accessories. With compatibility for the Windows 10 ecosystem, the Snapdragon Mobile PC Platform will enable Windows 10 hardware makers to develop next generation device form factors and deliver unparalleled anytime, anywhere creation experiences with up to gigabit-class LTE connectivity.”

