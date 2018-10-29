Qualcomm says Apple owes $7bn in unpaid royalties

Qualcomm says Apple owes it a bunch of money in unpaid royalties in the latest legal battle between the two tech giants.

According to new reports by Reuters a court hearing on Friday between Apple and Qualcomm saw the latter claim Apple was no less than $7 billion behind in patent royalty payments.

Qualcomm made its remarks in a federal court in San Diego, with Apple responding by questioning the amount of royalties it owes to the world’s largest mobile phone chip maker.

The duo is duking it out on court, with multiple legal actions going both ways. Apple cries foul play, saying Qualcomm is unfair in its patent licensing practices. On the other hand, Qualcomm says Apple’s been infringing on its patents.

Apple has also stated that Qualcomm has been double-charging for some of the patents, once when Apple uses Qualcomm’s chips in iPhones, and then again through patent royalties. Qualcomm, on the other hand, says that it hasn’t done anything illegal and that Apple is out to destroy the company business model.

During the first trial which ended at the beginning of this summer, a US staff attorney recommended that the judge find Apple infringed on at least one of Qualcomm's battery-saving patents and that some iPhones with Intel chips should be blocked from the US market. The attorney argued against banning the models that contain 5G chips in order to help keep the market competitive.

Image Credit: Jejim / Shutterstock