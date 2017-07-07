Qualcomm sues Apple for patent infringments

Qualcomm is asking the US International Trade Commission (ITC) to prevent Apple from selling certain iPhone and iPad devices in the States, Reuters reported earlier today.

The reason behind this request is Qualcomm’s statement that these devices use chips made by Intel, which infringe on no more and no less than six Qualcomm patents.

A lawsuit was also filed in federal court in California on Thursday, asking monetary compensation.

Qualcomm said these six patents refer to devices being able to perform well without draining too much of the battery.

But it’s not Intel that’s being sued because Intel isn’t infringing on patents. It’s the way Apple is implementing Intel’s solutions that’s the problem.

Apple, on the other hand, repeated its earlier statement about disputes with Qualcomm, essentially saying Qualcomm is forcing a ‘tax’ on Apple devices using Qualcomm chips.

The complaint to the ITC states that it should ban "iPhones that use cellular baseband processors other than those supplied by Qualcomm’s affiliates." Obviously, Intel isn’t mentioned, but the company didn’t supply chips to Apple before iPhone 7.

Stacy Rasgon, an analyst with Bernstein, told Reuters these cases usually take about 16 months, and that she doubts this will impact Apple severely.

“"I doubt this puts a lot of immediate pressure on Apple," Rasgon said.

Image Credit: Jejim / Shutterstock