Qualcomm targets 5G and AI with new Snapdragon launches

Qualcomm has revealed the launch of some advanced new mobile hardware that it says should help usher in the next era of smartphones.

At a press conference in Mobile World Congress today, the chipmaker revealed the launch of its new Snapdragon 700 mobile chips, offering top-tier smartphone features on more affordable devices.

This includes support for on-device AI capabilities, improved battery life, advanced camera features, and the ability for manufacturers to include more power in their devices than ever before.

The company says that the Snapdragon 700 chips will begin appearing in devices within the next few months.

“The Snapdragon 700 Mobile Platform Series will bring premium tier technologies and features into more affordable devices, something our global OEM customers and consumers are demanding,” said Alex Katouzian, senior vice president and general manager, mobile, Qualcomm Technologies.

“From our cutting-edge Qualcomm AI Engine to superior camera, device performance and power, the Snapdragon 700 Series is optimised to support the experiences consumers have come to expect from the most advanced mobile devices at a lower price point.”

Looking further ahead, Qualcomm also announced the launch of Snapdragon 5G Modules, a range of hardware aiming to help OEMs include 5G connectivity in their future devices.

The company says that Snapdragon 5G modules greatly simplifies the hardware requirements needed for 5G-ready devices, with over a thousand components, including baseband modems, RF and power management circuits, shrunk into a single product.

Qualcomm is set to start sampling the modules in 2019, ensuring that devices are ready for the worldwide 5G launch expected the next year.

“With 5G networks and devices expected in 2019, Qualcomm Technologies is in a unique position to help accelerate transition to 5G, by providing OEMs with system level expertise and integration through our new 5G Modules,” said Dr. Roawen Chen, senior vice president, QCT global operations, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

“As 5G aims to vastly expand wireless enablement into new vertical markets, our 5G modules are designed to make it simple for newer entrants to take advantage of the promise of upcoming 5G networks and the new opportunities they will enable.”