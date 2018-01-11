Qualcomm's bid for NXP could get EU approval this month

European regulators are set to approve Qualcomm's $47 billion acquisition of its rival NXP Semiconductors which was first proposed back in 2016.

EU antitrust regulators are preparing to sign off on the acquisition now that both companies have addressed concerns brought up last June over the fact that Qualcomm may use the deal as a means of unfairly raising prices and hurting its competion.

Qualcomm's proposal deal has already been approved by regulators in the US though the EU had doubts concerning how the acquisition may increase royalties and exclude the company's rivals in the semiconductor business. These concerns do have some merit to them as the chipmaker is currently engaged in a number of lawsuits worldwide over its alleged unfair business practices.

The most notable of these cases is the current legal dispute between Qualcomm and Apple over the high fees the company charges to use its chips in the iPhone and iPad.

Qualcomm has reportedly made several commitments including assurances over licenses and intellectual property to help encourage the EU to approve its acquisition of NXP.

If the deal does go through though, it could aid the chipmaker in avoiding Broadcom's hostile takeover attempt that began last year when the company made a $105 billion dollar bid for the company which was rejected. Broadcom then turned to Qualcomm's shareholders in an effort to remove its current board of directors.

If the reports are true concerning the deal, we will find out more next week when EU regulators are rumoured to approve the deal.

Image Credit: Jejim / Shutterstock