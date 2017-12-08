Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 is its most powerful mobile chip yet

Qualcomm has taken the wraps off its latest generation of smartphone hardware, unveiling the company's most powerful design yet.

The Snapdragon 845 also looks to provide a major step up in terms of security, efficiency and intelligence, giving mobile devices a smarter, more long-lasting user experience.

Unveiled at the company's Snapdragon Summit in Hawaii this week, the Snapdragon 845 is set to begin shipping in devices from next year, with the rumoured Samsung Galaxy S9 expected to be among the first smartphones to feature the new chip.

The Snapdragon 845 marks Qualcomm's third generation of mobile AI, with the company saying that the new chip is able to deliver three times the performance of previous builds. This means that voice-activated smart assistants will be improved dramatically, as will image recognition and even VR gaming.

Fast & secure

Security will also be boosted by the new hardware, allowing more manufacturers to build in advanced biometric tools such as facial recognition alongside traditional fingerprint inputs.

Lastly, the Snapdragon 845 will allow faster than ever connectivity for mobile devices. The chip ships with Qualcomm's second generation Gigabit LTE thanks to its X20 LTE modem, allowing for superfast connection speeds that can reportedly download a 3GB movie in less than three minutes, and access large files or apps in the cloud as fast as those stored in their phones’ memory.

“As leaders in mobile technology, we will transform the mobile experience with comprehensive advancements in visual processing, AI, security and connectivity,” said Alex Katouzian, senior vice president and general manager, mobile, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

“The Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform is the next horizon of innovation and is going to transform the way people use their mobile devices to make their lives better.”