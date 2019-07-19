Quarter of EU would prefer cybersecurity managed by AI

A significant portion of consumers would rather have artificial intelligence handling their cybersecurity, than a living, breathing human. This is according to a new report by Palo Alto Networks, for which it polled more than 10,000 people in the EMEA region.

Italians seem to be most confident in AI, with 38 per cent of them being more than happy to let AI handle their cybersecurity work. In the UK, a fifth (21 per cent) would agree.

“It is encouraging, therefore, to see the gap closing between AI- and human-managed cybersecurity technologies, and the positive attitude towards cybersecurity checks that comes with a preference for AI technologies is one we hope to see embraced by more people in the future,” said Greg Day, VP and CSO EMEA at Palo Alto Networks.

The report also concluded that there are ‘mixed views’ on the security of various Internet of Things (IoT) devices. For example, almost four in ten (38 per cent) believe smart home devices are secure, while 43 per cent disagree. While western countries (Germany, France, the UK) generally don’t see IoT devices as secure, respondents from the east (UAE) are most trusting of IoT’s security.

“It is interesting to note that IoT is considered insecure by the majority of participants, whereas most people feel that technology, in general, is helping them to be more secure online,” says sociologist Dr Jessica Barker, an expert in human nature and cybersecurity, and a co-author of the report.

“This suggests that the technology industry needs to address security and privacy concerns surrounding IoT in a meaningful and transparent manner.”