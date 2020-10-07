Quarter of workers will suffer in silence rather than contact tech support teams

Remote workers in the UK would rather suffer in silence than reach out to their IT department for help, a new report from NetMotion claims.

According to the company's figures, two thirds of remote workers (66 percent) reported encountering an IT issue so far during the pandemic. Of these, more than half (57.5 percent) decided not to share their issues with the relevant support team.

While the report doesn’t delve into the reasons employees stay silent on IT-related issues, NetMotion asserts they likely conclude it isn't worth the time or effort.

The company also claims that preconceptions like this do nothing but increase the gap between the IT department and staff.

As a result of this disconnect, IT departments were unable to diagnose the root cause of different issues in 27 percent of cases.

“Workers with such a sentiment often have little faith that IT can resolve a problem, so instead they choose to suffer in silence,” reads the report, which goes on to suggest the problem will only worsen as remote working becomes increasingly well established.

According to Gartner, for example, nearly half of all organizations (47 percent) will continue to embrace a fully remote workforce post-pandemic.