Rackspace snaps up Datapipe

Rackspace has announced its largest ever acquisition to snap up UK cloud and managed services provider Datapipe.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed, but the acquisition will allow Rackspace to serve high-profile public sector companies such as the US Department of Defence, Energy and Treasury, as well as the UK Cabinet Office, Ministry of Justice and Department of Transport.

Rackspace will also be getting its hands on Datapipe’s data centres, located in places where it wasn’t exactly present, like US West Coast, Brazil, mainland China and Russia.

Datapipe will also see a few benefits, including better integrations with Microsoft, VMware and OpenStack private clouds, and new service offerings for Azure Stack and VMware Cloud on AWS.

“Our customers are looking for help as they spread their applications across public and private clouds, managed hosting, and colocation, depending on the blend of performance, agility, control, security, and cost-efficiency they’re seeking,” said Joe Eazor, CEO of Rackspace.

“With the acquisition of Datapipe, we’re very pleased to expand the multi-cloud managed services we provide our customers, while also opening doors to new opportunities across the globe.”

The deal is expected to close in Q4 2017.

“We are very proud of the business we have built and the innovations and successful customer outcomes we have been recognised for, and the future of Datapipe will be even brighter in combination with Rackspace,” said Robb Allen, founder and CEO of Datapipe.

“Customers need guidance using public cloud infrastructure from Alibaba Cloud, Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, and Microsoft Azure. They also need help navigating the use of private clouds, managed hosting and colocation solutions, often in combination, as they move critical applications out of their corporate data centres. The combination of complementary capabilities and resources from both of our companies will create the world’s leading provider of multi-cloud managed services.”

Image source: Shutterstock/MaximP