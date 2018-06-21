Rackspace launches industry’s first pay-as-you-go kubernetes private cloud

Rackspace’s Kubernetes-as-a-Service (RKaaS) offering is now available, the company announced via a joint Rackspace/HPE press release . It says that businesses can enjoy ‘elastic infrastructure and simplified IT, in a private cloud environment located in their datacentre, a colocation facility or a datacentre managed by Rackspace’.

The company also announced that RKaaS will be based on a ‘pay-per-use’ infrastructure.

This pay-per-use feature took up most of the joint press release, signalling the importance the feature has for the two companies. It allows businesses to use just the right amount of resources, without needing to overpay as it sometimes happens when buying packages. “This flexible capacity model allows customers to take full advantage of the instant enterprise-level scalability of Kubernetes,” the pair says.

“We are setting the pace of innovation in the Private Cloud-as-a-Service market,” said Scott Crenshaw, executive vice president and general manager of Rackspace Private Clouds. “With RKaaS as the foundation, we’ve created a truly differentiated, first of its kind offering with a pay per use economic model. This will allow businesses to more easily transition new workloads into Kubernetes in a private cloud environment to help modernise application development, accelerate time to market and dramatically increase cost savings. This creates greater strategic flexibility within the enterprise and allows them to accelerate their digital transformation.”

Besides RKaaS’ pay-per-use infrastructure, Rackspace also announced the release of the Private CloudTM.

HPE said they were ‘excited to partner with Rackspace’.