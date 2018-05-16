Rackspace launches Kubernetes as a Service

In an effort to help enterprises accelerate their digital transformation efforts and reduce costs, Rackspace has announced Rackspace Kubernetes-as-a-Service to transform the way businesses use container technologies.

The company is focused on delivering true transformation as a service across applications, data, security and infrastructure and will allow businesses to utilise Kubernetes-as-a-Service across all leading public and private cloud platforms to encourage multi-cloud strategies, modernise application development and accelerate time to market.

With the application container software market to grow by 40 per cent over the next few years to almost $3bn in 2020 according to 451 Research, Rackspace is giving companies that lack the internal resources and expertise to manage a Kubernetes environment on their own the ability to do so as a service.

Organisations will be able to focus more time and resources on building and running their own applications with Kubernetes-as-a-Service. Rackspace allows customers to achieve a successful transformation to container-based workloads and the company is going a step further by managing ongoing “Day 2” operations.

By allowing Rackspace to manager their Kubernetes environment, businesses can also save up to 50 per cent when compared to operating it themselves.

CTO, EMEA at Rackspace, Lee James explained how the company is helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, saying:

“With Kubernetes-as-a-Service, we are providing the industry’s simplest Kubernetes consumption model by delivering it fully configured, tested and validated at enterprise scale with the managed cluster services customers need to effectively run their applications. Rackspace’s combination of operational experience and open source expertise, coupled with the security, improved economics and a fully managed Kubernetes offering available on leading public and private cloud technologies, helps companies accelerate their digital transformation.”

Kubernetes-as-a-Service will be available via Rackspace Private Cloud in all regions starting this month.

Image Credit: Wichy / Shutterstock