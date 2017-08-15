Rackspace PDP looks to get rid of GDPR regulation headaches

Businesses struggling to get their operations in order before the GDPR deadline passes in May 2018 have been given a welcome helping hand from Rackspace.

The company has revealed the launch of a new Privacy and Data Protection (PDP) offering which will help companies ensure they are up to speed with the latest data protection legislation.

PDP will be able to quickly identify and protect sensitive data such as customer payment information and other kinds of personal details, meaning businesses will not need to worry about being up top speed in terms of their protection and regulation needs.

Rackspace says that the platform is able to provide enhanced data protection by allowing companies to restrict access to approved company personnel and processes, whilst providing alerts on any attempted unauthorised access by users, applications and systems to sensitive data.

The system, which is available now in all regions, is also able to delivers detailed monthly reports on how a business is using and protecting its data, as well as highlighting how the user is meeting their compliance requirements.

“GDPR is a pressing concern for UK organisations, as the EU has outlined key obligations to safeguard the privacy of customer data, including proposing clear controls, like encryption, to protect personal information of EU citizens," said Dee Richartz, director, managed security and compliance services at Rackspace.

"But there is a fundamental issue – many organisations don’t understand what personal data they hold or know where their most sensitive data resides. With the threat of fines of up to £18.2 million or four per cent of annual global turnover, whichever works out higher, for failing to comply, it’s now imperative for organisations to have a clear understanding of the profile of personal data they hold and have clear policies and controls to safeguard the same. Only then can they ensure any risk is mitigated through compliance; avoiding major pay-outs and potentially damaging their reputation.”