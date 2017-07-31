Rackspace teams up with AWS to make cloud migration a breeze

Moving your workload to the cloud has been made simpler thanks to a new partnership between two of the industry's biggest names.

Rackspace has today revealed a new partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) that will see the companies work closer together than ever before, and help streamline the process for customers making the move to AWS.

“We are excited about the opportunity to work even more closely with AWS to enable companies to take full advantage of AWS services,” said Prashanth Chandrasekar, vice president and general manager of Rackspace Fanatical Support for AWS business.

“As an AWS Managed Services Partner, Rackspace now offers customers a wide range of services including migrations, architecture and cloud automation professional services, in addition to ongoing managed services. We are proud to back all of these capabilities with Rackspace's industry-leading Fanatical Support.”

The partnership has three main components, all aimed at making the move to AWS less painful for customers currently utilising Rackspace systems.

This includes new solution and migration advisory services which allow customers access to AWS-specific technical resources from Rackspace to help plan the migration of their applications and data.

Users will also get acces to a shared "migration service delivery" workspace between AWS Professional Services Resources and Rackspace engineers, which will provide a duel platform capable of assisting the migration process for a wide array of workloads.

Lastly, an automated self-service interface within the Rackspace Control Panel will enable customers to easily move workloads to AWS with a simple 'point-and-click' system.

“We have worked closely with Rackspace over the last several years and have been very impressed by their dedication to invest in the capabilities required to become one of the next-generation leaders in the AWS Managed Service Provider (MSP) Partner Program,” said Terry Wise, global vice president of channels and alliances, Amazon Web Services, Inc.

“Rackspace is a solid example of an AWS Partner Network (APN) Partner we’d recommend to customers who are moving to AWS and we are thrilled to align more closely with them to create value for our customers.”