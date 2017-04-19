Rambus and Microsoft want your DRAM to work better at −180 °C

Rambus and Microsoft are working together on developing systems that optimise memory performance on cryogenic temperatures. This is the second time the two companies are teaming up, following the initial collaboration back in December 2015.

According to Rambus’ press release, the new partnership aims to ‘enhance memory capabilities, reduce energy consumption and improve overall system performance’.

The two companies are now looking to develop systems to improve energy efficiency for DRAM and logic operation at temperatures below −180 °C, ideal for high-performance supercomputers and quantum machines.

“With the increasing challenges in conventional approaches to improving memory capacity and power efficiency, our early research indicates that a significant change in the operating temperature of DRAM using cryogenic techniques may become essential in future memory systems,” said Dr. Gary Bronner, vice president of Rambus Labs. “Our strategic partnership with Microsoft has enabled us to identify new architectural models as we strive to develop systems utilising cryogenic memory. The expansion of this collaboration will lead to new applications in high-performance super computers (HPC) and quantum computers.”

“We’re excited to continue working with Rambus and broaden our partnership to further develop technologies for memory optimisation in cryogenic temperatures,” said Doug Carmean, partner architect within Microsoft’s research organisation. “Rambus’ expertise in memory systems has helped us identify new memory architectures to meet our future requirements.”

Image source: Shutterstock/violetkaipa