Ransomware is taking its toll on IT staff confidence

Besides burning a hole in an organization’s pocket, there is another lesser known effect of being hit by ransomware: a significant loss of confidence.

According to a new report from cybersecurity firm Sophos - called Cybersecurity: The Human Challenge - IT managers are “never the same after being hit by ransomware.”

Sophos claims these IT managers are almost three times as likely to feel “significantly behind” in terms of understanding cyberthreats, compared to their unaffected peers.

So, how does an organization stay safe in these ransomware-laden times? The report hints it’s all about hiring the right people.

More than a third of ransomware victims see recruiting and keeping skilled IT security pros as their biggest security challenge, compared to less than a fifth of those who hadn’t been hit.

According to the report, ransomware victims also spend less time on prevention and more time on response.

“The difference in resource priorities could indicate that ransomware victims have more incidents to deal with overall," said Chester Wisniewski, Principal Research Scientist at Sophos.

"However, it could equally indicate that they are more alert to the complex, multi-stage nature of advanced attacks and therefore put greater resource into detecting and responding to the tell-tale signs that an attack is imminent.”

Ever since the pandemic forced most of the world into lockdown, cyberattacks (including ransomware) have been on the up. Experts generally claim that staff training is the best way to keep an organization safe.