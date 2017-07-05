Ransomware accounts for less than one per cent of the threat landscape

Ransomware has been making headlines numerous times this year, with the recent WannaCry attack garnering much of the attention. However, despite the importance of ransomware, and the dangers this type of malware brings, it is making up less than one per cent of the entire threat landscape on the Windows platform.

This is according to a new report by security testing organisation AV-Test.

Security firms had 14 per cent less malware samples in 2016, compared to the year before, but this decrease made little difference in practice. There have been more than 640 million malware samples, most of which (70 per cent) were targeting the Windows operating system.

Malware threats versus macOS grew 270 per cent year-on-year, but it's important to keep in mind that it had a low base to begin with.

Threats targeting Android doubled in 2016, with more than four million new samples that got into the market irregularly, creating spikes of activity roughly every three months.

"The largest spike, however, occurred mid-year in June," the report states. "In that month, AV-Test systems measured extreme activity and exactly 643,476 new malware programs for Android, representing the highest number since the Google operating system was published."

Google was quick to react though, fixing more than 100 issues.

You can find the entire AV-Test report on this link.

Image Credit: Datto