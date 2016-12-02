Raspberry Pi users get a dedicated magazine

Raspberry Pi users, listen up. You have just gotten a dedicated magazine to help you tackle all things Pi. Called Pi User, it is now available at your regular newsagent for £7.99.

Launched by Future (IT Pro Portal’s publisher), the first edition includes how-to projects you can try with your Pi, as well as the latest Pi news. “At Pi User we're here to do more than get you started programming with the Pi, although we’ll show you how to do that as well. We’ll inspire you with the latest Pi projects, reviews and Pi news,” the magazine’s creators have said.

The first issue, called Pi User: Winter, offers 20 Pi add-ons which promise to ‘turn your Pi into something really special’. There are also coding tutorials for Pi, for both Scratch and Python programming languages. The magazine also features people around the world using Pi, what they use it for and which are the best add-ons for your money.

Besides buying it at your local newsagent, you can also order it online at My Favourite Magazine. A special sampler can also be found on this link.