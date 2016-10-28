Reckless Millennials putting government agencies at risk

Millennials and their reckless online behaviour is putting government agencies at increased cybersecurity risk. This is according to a new report, recently released by cybersecurity organisation Forcepoint. There are a couple of key takeaways from Forcepoint’s latest report.

First, Baby Boomers are much more cautious online than Millennials. Second, the latter currently makes up approximately 25 per cent of the government workforce, but as Baby Boomers approach retirement, that number is expected to jump to 75 per cent.

And finally, Millennials have all this unfounded confidence in their ability to stay safe online. They firmly believe they know how to do it – yet they’re not doing it. Password sharing is common, same devices are used for both work and play, public Wi-Fi is constantly being used, and if company files are downloaded to private machines, it’s done so without notifying IT.

Also, Millennials are notorious for recycling and reusing old passwords.

“Beyond the security of the apps and devices employees bring to federal networks, agencies should also look at employee motivations, taking into account both productivity gains and potential security risks,” said Forcepoint’s Chief Strategy Officer and Federal Division President, Ed Hammersla.

“The data resulting from the survey highlights important attitudes and risk factors that can help agencies adapt cybersecurity programs with millennials in mind, fully capitalizing on their creativity and energy while preventing them from becoming accidental insider threats.”

