Three quarters of UK businesses are ready for EU GDPR

Finally some positive news when it comes to businesses preparing for the UK and EU’s GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation). News from EfficientIP says almost three quarters (72 per cent) of businesses are “confidently prepared” for GDPR, with 100 days to go.

EfficientIP says this is positive news because it usually takes 99 days before a data breach is detected. This means organisations have until February 15 – 100 days before GDPR. EfficientIP calls this day the ‘X-Day’, short for data exfiltration day, to be GDPR compliant.

Analysing what businesses are doing to prepare for GDPR, EfficientIP discovered that a quarter has spent up to £3.5 million to become compliant. Two thirds feel GDPR will help improve the levels of their security, and a third believes it will help them hire new talent.

One of the more popular ways for hackers to steal data is through data exfiltration, by attacking the DNS server, EfficientIP says. In 2017, more than three quarters (76 per cent) of organisations suffered an average of four attacks.

General Data Protection Regulation is set to come into force on May 25 2018. It will regulate how businesses gather, store, secure and share personal data on EU citizens. Those businesses that fail to comply with the rules of the GDPR face huge fines, going up to €20 million.

One of the more important demands of GDPR is that all companies that suffer a data breach must inform the public within 72 hours.

Image Credit: StartupStockPhotos / Pixabay