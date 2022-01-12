Remote access technologies are reducing the burden on IT staff

By allowing teams to remain equally productive at home and in the office, remote access technologies are lifting the burden on IT staff, new data suggests.

According to a new report from support software company Slashtop, based on a survey of 1,000 IT decision-makers, a third of IT leaders (34 percent) feel less stressed at work thanks to remote access technology.

An even larger percentage (42 percent) stated their jobs became more enjoyable, while a third (36 percent) of respondents feel remote access tech gives colleagues greater confidence in them as decision-makers.

With the pandemic continuing to confine many workers to their homes, flexible working technologies have more or less become the norm. However, its complexity is only going to increase, a quarter of respondents agree.

In fact, the growing complexity is already surfacing, as almost all IT decision-makers (82 percent) now work longer hours, in general, as a result of flexible policies. For a third (35 percent), flexible working made their job harder, with almost two-thirds (61 percent) working an extra hour each day, to facilitate the shift.

“It is encouraging to find that decision-makers are already considering the future complexity of accommodating flexible working arrangements," said Alexander Draaijer, General Manager EMEA at Splashtop.

"Managing more devices, shadow IT, the rise of ransomware and threats associated with VPNs and remote desktop protocols make adequate preparations more important than ever, as we move to a world that demands the ability work anywhere and at any time."