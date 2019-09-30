Remote IT workers earning far more than office employees

If you want to (theoretically) earn more money for doing the same job, then you should consider working remotely.

That's the conclusion of a new report from CV-Library, one of the UK’s independent job boards, which found IT professionals that work remotely earn roughly 20 per cent more, on average, compared to their colleagues that go to an office every day.

The report is based on an analysis of more than 185,000 vacancies, and argues that the average IT pro’s earnings rise from roughly $56,600 to $67,000 if they’re remote-based.

“Remote working requires a specific type of person to motivate themselves while working independently,” commented Lee Biggins, founder and CEO of CV-Library.

But it’s not just the motivation. Working from home also means extra expenses that the office usually covers, like extra electricity, heating or internet expenses, not to mention taxes and other duties.

“Clearly, times have changed, and it can no longer be assumed that remote workers earn less. Remote work is a legitimate way of working and as long as you have the technology and facilities to get the job done, it doesn’t matter where in the world you are. So, you may just find that you could secure a more competitive salary by working from home.”

The report also argues that the number of remote working jobs on offer has doubled in the past four years.