Remote work is a huge priority for workers everywhere now

Now that the Covid-19 has shown remote working is a viable option, many employees don’t want to give up on their newfound working model, according to a new report from PwC called “Next in work”.

Polling some 1,000 employees and just shy of 800 business leaders, PwC found that employees now demand more flexibility, higher salaries, and a better balance between work and private life.

“Now as the economy reopens, executives are moving from strategy to execution,” the report reads. “More than a quarter (28 percent) of employees and executives strongly agree that they’re making permanent changes to how and where work gets done based on lessons from the pandemic. But with continued turbulence likely in the business landscape, robust scenario planning will be critical to redesigning work for the future as well as making sure business can be agile and move forward during periods of uncertainty.”

Remote working is so high on everyone’s priority list, the report further claims, that they’re ready to quit their job if the practice gets questioned.

Roughly a fifth of employees want to stay fully remote, while the majority would prefer a hybrid model. At the same time, two-thirds (65 percent) are currently looking for a new job. Many business leaders polled for the report claim the employee turnover is higher than usual (it was 36 percent three months ago).

The PwC report also investigated everyone’s opinion on the vaccine being mandatory for office workers, and found that both two-thirds of employees and two-thirds of business leaders are in favor of the idea.