Remote workers are 'self-sabotaging' their online security

Between cybersecurity and convenience, most remote workers are choosing the latter, putting both themselves and their companies at grave risk of cyberattack.

This is according to a new report from security firm SailPoint, which found that remote workers are sabotaging their own online security in a number of different ways.

For one, many use the same devices for both private and professional activities. Some spend up to 13 hours a day online, in a bid to stay as connected as possible and respond to emails and other business inquiries quickly. When they’re not working, they’re using company devices to shop online, browse social media, check the news and read through their personal email inbox.

But that’s far from the only guilty pleasure. Many also use the same passwords across different services, which means that if one service suffers a breach, it's possible other accounts could also be compromised.

To make matters worse, many people rarely change their passwords and often share them with other people (mostly their significant other).

Finally, more than a third (41 percent) are using insecure public Wi-Fi networks when working, and an even greater proportion (44 percent) use such connections when surfing for personal needs.

“We’d never think of leaving our house door unlocked or inviting a stranger in in for a cup of tea. Why do we treat our digital workspaces, both personal and professional, any differently?”, said Stephen Bradford, SVP EMEA at SailPoint.

“Businesses need to get a grip on the issue now before it spreads by stepping up their cybersecurity defenses and training for staff.”