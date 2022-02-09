Remote workers are still suffering from 'digital anxiety'

The transition to remote working has been smooth for some, but other employees are made anxious by the opportunity for security mishaps.

According to a new report from cybersecurity firm F-Secure, based on a poll of 7,200 workers worldwide, 67 percent now worry increasingly about their online security and privacy.

For Dr. Lee Hadlington, Senior Lecturer in Cyberpsychology at Nottingham Trent University, the results are not that surprising, given that most remote workers were “thrust into the new normal” without proper training or gear. What’s more, he says, cybersecurity was previously always something that someone else handled.

Drilling deeper into what worries people most, F-Secure found that the majority (65 percent) fear the internet is becoming a more dangerous place, and are afraid for their data privacy. Furthermore, 71 percent worry that new internet-connected devices could lead to a violation of their privacy, while a similar percentage are growing increasingly uncomfortable using public Wi-Fi.

“Of course, spending more time engaged in one activity could lead to an increase in perceptions of risk, particularly when people are being subjected to negative news stories about cybersecurity-related issues,” Dr. Hadlington explained.

F-Secure Security Consultant Tom Gaffney added that workers should keep their devices and software updated, as well as keep their personal and professional online activities separate, in order to shield against security incidents.