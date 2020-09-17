Remote workers completing a week's worth of work in four days

It has long been suggested that remote working boosts employee productivity, but a new report from TalkTalk has shed light on the extent of the improvement.

According to the firm, UK workers are in overdrive at home, completing a week's worth of work in four days.

“Lockdown Britain has seen a boost in skills and productivity for home workers, with unexpected lessons for how we emerge from the pandemic,” said Tristia Harrison, TalkTalk CEO.

“With flexible working we’re becoming so much more productive it seems that Britain is now getting five days’ work done in four, which is encouraging as we build back from the crisis.”

The report also states that many UK employees used the lockdown to learn new skills, be that a language, IT and digital skills, cooking or baking. Some (10 percent) even started a side hustle online, as means of bringing extra income into the household.

All of the above meant that having fast and reliable broadband was the second most important priority for Brits during lockdown, second only to having a garden.