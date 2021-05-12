Remote workers had no choice but to break security best practices

Remote workers everywhere know they are not adhering completely to their organizations’ cybersecurity policies. However, many feel as if they have no choice, a new report from HP Wolf Security suggests.

Analyzing the state of cybersecurity in the new, decentralized and distributed working environment, HP found that most remote workers use their personal devices, such as laptops or mobile phones, to access company data and get their work done.

This alone puts their businesses at risk, as personal devices are often unmanaged and, as such, are a security liability.

To make matters worse, remote workers often share their devices with other household members, be it their partner or children.

Criminals also understand the risks involved and are actively targeting remote workers, to great success. The report claims that over the past year 54 percent of ITDMs saw an increase in phishing, while 56 percent saw an increase in web browser-related infections.

Almost half (44 percent) saw compromised devices being used to infect the wider business including, in many cases (45 percent), printers.

Part of the problem lies in the fact that remote workers need to access more data remotely. Almost three-quarters (71 percent) said they now access more company data, including customer and operational data, as well as financial and HR records.

