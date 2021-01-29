Remote workers risk GDPR fines by printing confidential documents at home

Remote working is adding another layer of complexity for companies looking to stay compliant with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

According to a new report from confidential shredding company GoShred, a fifth of remote workers in the UK have been printing out sensitive documents at home, averaging five documents per week.

These documents include payroll data, addresses, medical information, and even CVs and application forms. According to GoShred, printing this type of information presents a high risk, mostly because documents can easily be misplaced and end up in the wrong hands.

If that were to happen, the company would be held responsible and could be fined according to GDPR's strict rules.

For this reason, it's vital employees know how to properly dispose of documents, but many do not. A quarter of respondents said they plan to bring documents back to the office with them, while a further 24 percent said they had a shredding machine at home, but threw the shredded pieces in the bin (which is not recommended).

A further eight percent have no plans for disposing of these documents, while seven percent said they didn't know how.