Remote workers struggle to locate specific work data

On average, employees waste half an hour each day trying to find information relevant to their jobs. Over the course of a year, this adds up to almost 148 hours of lost productivity.

This is according to a new report from the intelligent enterprise search provider, Sinequa. The company says the situation has improved somewhat in the past year, but remains far from ideal, as people still find it easier to use internet search engines than search engines built into their work systems.

Surveying 503 UK knowledge workers employed at large enterprises, Sinequa found that almost half (46 percent) feel it shouldn’t be this difficult to find the right information to do their jobs. This time last year, 61 percent shared this sentiment. For two in five, finding information when working remotely grew even more complex in the past year.

What’s more, seven in ten (71 percent) said it was harder to find information on work systems than on internet search engines. And while 86 percent said they managed to adapt to remote working, less than half (48 percent) described it as a “quick and easy” transition.

“Enterprise search must evolve at the pace of consumer search to meet the needs of a workforce dealing with growing quantities of data and information,” said Stéphane Kirchacker, VP EMEA at Sinequa.

“More intelligent enterprise search capabilities are particularly important in the hybrid working environment, as the scattering of employees and resources makes finding information even harder. With better search, the workforce will be more productive, regardless of where people are working.”