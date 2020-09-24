Remote workers struggling to locate the company information they need

In an increasingly decentralized work environment, with businesses and employees using an ever-expanding selection of collaboration and communication tools, finding the right information has become quite the challenge.

This is according to a new report from Sinequa, which claims employees are spending three quarters of an hour every day just looking for information.

Staff usually hunt down information up to eight times a day, spending roughly five minutes each time. More than half of the employees also said there were days when they never ended up finding the information they were looking for.

Searching for information has also become harder since lockdown was imposed, as systems are slower when working from home, the respondents claim. Also, the information is scattered across different locations, making it difficult to ask colleagues for help.

The report further claims that most document finding woes are related to staff absence. More than two thirds (68 percent) of workers polled for the report said they struggle to find the information they need when a member of their team isn't available.

Approximately six in ten, meanwhile, believe finding information faster could boost their productivity.