Remote working continues to take a toll on younger workers

The transition to remote working continues to take the greatest toll on younger workers, who report higher levels of depression, anxiety and stress, a new report states.

According to a report from communications software company RingCentral, based on a survey of 2,000 workers worldwide, two-thirds of 21-24-year-olds have grown more isolated since switching to remote work, compared to just a third of those between 45 and 54 years of age.

Furthermore, a quarter of women (24 percent) and a fifth of men (20 percent) are less happy now than they were pre-pandemic, with around one in six (17 percent) experiencing depression during H2 2021. That’s almost double the pre-pandemic rate, which was one in ten.

A fifth of those aged 21-34 (18 percent) also said their relationship with their supervisor has taken a hit as a result of remote working, while a quarter say the haven't had any supervisor support at all during the pandemic. RingCentral’s conclusion is that there needs to be a “positive two-way dialogue” in order to make workers feel engaged and valued.

"With so much of our time spent working, the role of employers to support staff mental health has always been critical. That duty has of course been heightened by the pandemic," said Steve Rafferty, Country Manager, UK & I.

"For many individuals - particularly those living alone - speaking to colleagues may be the only chance they have to interact with other human beings on a day-to-day basis. Giving people the time to chat can make an enormous difference. Likewise, keeping an eye out for changes in behaviour will also enable managers to offer support if needed.”