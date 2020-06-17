Remote working could play a major part in saving the world

Remote working has many advantages, including lower costs, better work-life balance and a happier, more productive workforce.

However, another auxiliary side effect of remote working is the decrease in commuting, which means means less pollution and, ultimately, cleaner air.

An analysis conducted by the Environmental Defense Fund Europe found pollution decreased significantly after lockdown measures were introduced – especially during weekday commuting hours.

Across Greater London, for example, the NO2 pollution fell by 25 percent in morning hours and 34 percent in the evening.

With this in mind, charity Global Action Plan is urging all UK workers to continue working remotely whenever possible, citing a new survey from The Business Clean Air Taskforce which states that a fifth of all commutes by car could be avoided.

“We should take this opportunity to minimise pollution and traffic, free employees from unnecessary travel and fortify business against future disruptions,” said Chris Large, Partner at Global Action Plan.

“We don’t need to work from home every day to make a significant reduction to congestion on the roads which will help people breathe cleaner air.”

The Business Clean Air Taskforce report claims that 87 per cent of those currently working from home would like to continue to do so to some extent. At the moment, there are 20 million remote workers in the UK, with four in ten (41 percent) permitted to continue once the pandemic subsides.