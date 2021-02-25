Remote working has become key to attracting talent

If businesses want to find and retain top talent, they should consider offering remote and hybrid working options on a permanent basis, according to a new report from Citrix.

The company polled 1,000 UK workers on remote and hybrid working, and found that almost two thirds (62 percent) agree that businesses risk missing out on top talent by not offering these perks.

Were they do look for a new job right now, almost half (46 percent) would only accept positions that allow for remote and hybrid working. The majority even said they think the government should regulate the practice.

In most cases, remote working appears to have a positive impact on employees, who spend less time commuting and more time with their families. Fears of employees slacking off at home seem to be unfounded, the report suggests, with most remote workers (75 percent) working at least the same number of hours and more than a third working longer than before the pandemic.

Still, a quarter said the pandemic has had a negative impact on their working life and career. Mental health issues that stem from spending too much time in isolation have surfaced, as more than a third of the respondents said their mental health has worsened in the last year.

As a result, the hybrid model, whereby employees split their time between home and the office, is the preferred option in many cases. A full return to the office is the desired outcome for only 12 percent of respondents.