Remote working has exacerbated data protection challenges

The shift to remote working has IT managers everywhere worrying about the safety of their Office 365 data.

This is according to a new report from cloud security firm Barracuda Networks, which claims that almost two-thirds (64 percent) of UK businesses are worried about ransomware attackers targeting their Office 365 deployements.

The worry is not unfounded, either. Almost half (45 percent) of UK-based organizations have already experienced a ransomware attack, more than half (55 percent) of which had multiple problems trying to recover the data.

As they seek to defend themselves, most comapnies (84 percent) are prioritizing comprehensive data backup solutions that come with unlimited storage, Barracuda claims.

For most IT decision-makers, granular restoration of Exchange, SharePoint, OneDrive, and Teams data is also important, as well as being able to download a copy of recovered files. Furthermore, they want to be able to back-up cloud applications.

But finding the right provider isn’t as easy, as businesses need to ensure they remain compliant with data privacy requirements. That’s why most IT leaders look for an all-in-one licensing solution, possibly SaaS, in order to avoid having to maintain additional hardware.

Barracuda Networks polled 1,828 executives from organizations with at least 50 employees in the US, EMEA, and APAC regions.