Remote working has increased risk of a cyberbreach

Business leaders believe shifting to remote working increases the likelihood of a cyberattack against their organisation, and have concrete evidence to back up their claims.

Polling 200 senior business decision-makers in the UK, cybersecurity firm Centrify found 71 percent believe adopting remote working in a bid to slow down the spread of coronavirus increases the chances of suffering a cyberattack.

Almost half (46 percent) said they had already witnessed an increase in phishing attempts since sending their employees home.

As a result, four in five (79 percent) altered cybersecurity procedures to manage the increase in remote access. At the same time, almost three quarters (73 percent) held training sessions for employees on the dangers of cyberattacks.

“Cybercriminals will no doubt attempt to seize the opportunity presented by the all-out expansion of remote workers, many of whom have not been proficiently trained in even the most basic of cybersecurity measures,” said Andy Heather, VP at Centrify.

“Therefore, it is essential that businesses and employees remain vigilant during these challenging times.”

Heather believes businesses must introduce professional training for all employees and turn to identity-centric privileged access management solutions, "to ensure that any hackers and cybercriminals cannot gain access to sensitive systems or data.”