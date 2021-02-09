Remote working is driving the uptake of unified communications technology

The number of businesses that plan to support some form of remote working after the pandemic has increased by a third, a new report from software firm Ribbon Communications suggests. And unified communications will play a significant role in supporting these policies.

Polling more than 4,500 technology decision-makers in 18 countries around the world, Ribbon found that Microsoft Teams, Zoom and Skype for Business were the three biggest unified communications and collaboration platforms out there.

While Teams was more popular among enterprises, Zoom was the platform of choice for small and medium-sized organizations. The number of SMBs planning to invest more in these platforms over the next 24 months has risen by 2.5 times, hitting 38 percent, Computer Weekly reported. Among large enterprises, two thirds (66 percent) will invest in these solutions in the short- to mid-term.

IP-based communication tools, on the other hand, don't seem to be enjoying the same level of popularity, with 76 percent of small companies, 67 percent of SMBs and 61 percent of large organizations yet to invest in these solutions.

The pandemic has forced entire countries into lockdown. Remote working became a necessity for many organizations, with unified communications and collaboration tools playing a pivotal role in their survival. While remote working is generally regarded in a positive light, the jury is still out whether the positives outweigh the negatives for employees.