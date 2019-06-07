Remote working is about to get easier than ever thanks to Google

There are many things you can do within Google's Chrome browser, including writing a document, organizing a calendar or having a video conference. However, one thing that was missing so far is remote desktop access, and now the company has announced the feature is coming, too.

Well, technically, you could have done it too, but you needed the Chrome extension, and a bit of patience to navigate its old, outdated interface. Now, with Chrome Remote Desktop, all users need to do (after downloading the extension), is navigate to this website.

The whole process is aimed to be simpler from what we’re used to. Now, both parties just need to visit the website, and one will set the access up by generating an access code.

The access code comes in the form of a 12-digit number, that’s valid for five minutes, which is plenty of time if you’re already on the line with the tech support of your choosing (or vice versa).

The current remote desktop app will be supported until June 30, after which PC users will have to migrate to the browser version. Android and iOS users will be able to keep the app, although turning on the “desktop view” on Chrome allows mobile users to use the remote support functionality straight from the browser, too.