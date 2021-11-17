Remote working is creating a 'trust crisis'

Remote and hybrid working may be great for employee productivity and work-life balance, but it’s creating major trust issues.

This is according to a report from digital work hub Qatalog, based on a survey of 2,000 knowledge workers, which states that a lack of visibility is undermining employee confidence and feeds into suspicion of slacking and unreliability.

When working remotely, two-thirds of respondents said they didn’t know what their co-workers were working on, and how their work fits into the bigger picture. Consequently, blind spots and silos are popping up left and right. Employees are suspicious of both bosses and co-workers, the report stressed.

While the majority of workers (60 percent) say they are more productive in a remote working environment, just a third (30 percent) believe their bosses are also more productive working like that. When employees believe their leaders aren’t giving their best and aren’t being held accountable for it, they lose trust in the team.

Employees are also relatively quick to suspect foul play among their co-workers. If a colleague takes time to respond to a message over a collaboration service, a third (34 percent) get more frustrated than they would do in person. Furthermore, 10 percent are suspicious of colleagues taking sick leave, when working remotely.

All of this leads workers to believe it’s harder to progress in their careers when working remotely. Many believe their hard work is going unnoticed and, as a result, 47 percent think it’s easier to get promoted if you spend more time in the office.