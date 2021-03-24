Remote working is leading to higher job satisfaction for many

It appears concerns that remote working would drive mass employee burnout may have be unfounded, because many workers are thriving at home.

This is according to a new report from Lenovo, based on a study of more than 8,000 employees and IT decision-makers across 14 markets.

Almost all remote workers (83 percent) expect to continue operating from the home office for at least half the time, with a significant majority (60 percent) happy to do so. Given the choice, the vast majority (83 percent) would opt for a hybrid working model, whereby their time is split between home and the office.

Further, almost three in four (70 percent) employees said they have been more satisfied with their job since the introduction of the work-from-home model.

There are still plenty of challenges, though. Unstable internet connections, as well as delays in getting any form of IT support are causing headaches.

For this reason, Lenovo suggests businesses should consider supplying their employees with always-connected PCs with integrated LTE or 5G. Smarter devices, that can self-diagnose and pre-empt IT issues can also help.

Businesses are more than happy to comply with their employees’ remote working preferences. But maintaining these practices will also mean changing a thing or two; companies need to facilitate the secure usage of personal devices, as well as wider adoption of collaboration cloud and software.

To that end, technology providers are expected to play a key role in developing future digital strategies.