Remote working is preventing businesses from innovating effectively

If businesses are to grow, they need to innovate. If they are to innovate, they need access to the right information at the right time, but this is proving particularly challenging in the current climate.

This is according to a new report from Sinequa, which claims the pandemic and mass remote working can be held partially accountable for the slowdown in innovation - and therefore growth - among businesses in various industries.

Employees are struggling to locate scattered documents, navigate slower systems and operate without the support from their colleagues. All of this has made finding information increasingly challenging.

For almost two thirds (61 percent) of the report’s respondents, information is becoming harder to find while working remotely. More than half believe they’d be able to work more productively if they could find the data they were looking for, faster. In some cases, entire days go by before they manage to track down the information they need.

As a result, more than a quarter (28 percent) believe businesses are having trouble innovating.

The Sinequa report warns that these challenges will continue obstructing businesses, as the pandemic evolves.

“IT organizations must prioritize the digital workplace environment, engage with information management solutions (IMS) and provide strong leadership to employees,” wrote the firm.