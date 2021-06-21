Remote working led to a rise in cyberattacks last year

Remote working has caused an uptick in the number of cyberattacks and data breaches, research from Atlas VPN suggests.

The latest report from the VPN provider states that almost four in five (78 percent) organizations experienced an increase in the volume of cyberattacks as a direct result of the shift to remote working.

According to Atlas VPN, unpatched personal devices, “erratic” employee behavior and inadequately protected home networks create many loopholes that various threat actors can exploit.

France is said to have been the country with the most victims, with 96 percent of enterprises reporting a “significant increase” in the number of attacks. With 63 percent of cybersecurity professionals identifying an increase in cyberattacks, the US is on the lower end of the scale.

On top of cyberattacks becoming more numerous, 79% also claim they have become more sophisticated in the last year. Hackers are spending more time targeting individual companies, looking to disarm specific security measures and wreak as much havoc as possible.

Being careful when clicking links and opening email attachments, using multi-factor authentication and patching apps and systems regularly are the best ways to remain secure, Atlas VPN claims.