Remote working needs are driving investment in new IT

Businesses are investing in new IT solutions to facilitate remote working, even though they’re severely strained on cash, a new report from iOFFICE’s Teem.

Called “The state of workplace tech”, the paper polled 300 IT professionals, HR managers, and workplace experience leaders from the United States. It claims that for two in three respondents, a positive employee experience and the desire for a more productive workforce is what drives these investments. What’s more, for almost half (42 percent), this could be achieved with the use of emerging technology.

Almost three-quarters (71 percent) said supporting remote and on-site work is an important driver for new investments, and so is being able to quickly and seamlessly communicate important messages to employees (70 percent).

But it’s easier said than done, as 42 percent also said the cost of new technology is a major barrier. Another 16 percent reported a lack of buy-in within their firms.

That’s why, when evaluating a new system, most businesses look if it’s easy to use, capable of managing an agile work environment, if it can reconfigure workspaces, and do all that while staying within budget.

“At such a challenging time, IT leaders continue to face budget limitations, yet they are in a unique position to lead their organizations into the future with technology solutions that improve productivity and collaboration,” said Chad Smith, VP of product strategy at iOFFICE.

“Learning of the specific challenges they face right now has enabled us to share fresh recommendations to help IT and workplace leaders evaluate workplace technology, justify cost, and demonstrate return on investment.”