Remote working places IT teams under immense strain

As if managing remote workers wasn’t stressful enough, infrastructure and operations leaders (I&O) also have to deal with a chronic lack of proper tools and subpar infrastructure. According to a report from PR company Teneo, all of this makes I&O leaders feel stressed, frustrated and overworked.

Polling 400 I&O decision-makers in the US and the UK, the company found that almost two-thirds (61 percent) of respondents feel burnt out due to rising business, technical and human demands.

More than four in five (81 percent) lack the optimization, security and visibility tools needed to successfully transition into a remote working setup. A further 40 percent said they didn’t have the time to perform their tasks, while a third (32 percent) lacked in-house skilled staff.

Furthermore, there are issues with their networks (31 percent), problems with service desk requests (27 percent), and mounting cybersecurity threats (24 percent).

According to Piers Carey, Teneo CEO, burnout among I&O leaders may result in restricted progress among affected organizations.

Despite all these hardships, most I&O leaders (75 percent) believe businesses will largely adopt a hybrid working model, which offers benefits such as improved productivity, reduced costs and a smaller office/carbon footprint. Working remotely also allows businesses to tap into a wider talent pool.

Although infrastructure and technology woes won’t sort themselves out, most I&O leaders are turning towards end user experience monitoring, SD-WAN, zero trust and optimized SaaS.