Remote working reality leaves UK businesses more vulnerable than ever to cyberattacks

With many people working from home, businesses have never been more at risk of a cyberattack than they are today. This is according to a new report from cybersecurity firm Keeper Security, which claims (44 percent) have suffered a breach in the last 12 months.

Most breaches occur as a result of either compromised or stolen employee devices. And, with employees working from home (mostly on their own devices), IT security departments are facing additional challenges, including unsecured home networks, infected personal devices, shadow IT and more.

While most of the breaches occur via “simple” malware attacks (50 percent), almost half happen after a phishing or social engineering attack (47 percent). These attacks play on the naivety of employees, but also on their capacity for distraction while working from home.

Given the severity of the threat to businesses, it is perhaps surprising to hear that more than half of employees polled see their IT security budgets as inadequate, while 60 percent claim the time to respond to a cyberattack has increased, in some cases “significantly”.

For Darren Guccione, CEO & co-founder of Keeper Security, the findings paint a “worrisome picture”.

“As we enter a prolonged period of remote working, it is critical that businesses feel sufficiently protected from possible cyberattacks. IT security systems are not keeping up with the demands of the new way we work," he said.