Replaying the cloud rhetoric at Huawei Connect 2016

You all know about the cloud right? Of course you do, it's been around in some shape or form for years now and continues to be one of the most widely used buzzwords in tech.

New businesses are now born in the cloud and older organisations are migrating at a rapid pace in order to keep up. In fact, they have been for some time. The problem is, everyone already knows this, but Huawei seems to have forgotten that.

At Huawei Connect 2016 in Shanghai, we've spent the day hearing various execs talking about the importance of cloud computing in an organisation's digital transformation strategy, with all the sessions having a familiar ring to them.

Diana Yuan - President of MKT and Solutions Sales Dept for Huawei's Enterprise Business Group - spoke about the importance of companies leveraging new technologies such as the cloud; rotating CEO Ken Hu explained how "cloud is disrupting everything around us" and Thomas Saueressig - CIO of SAP - discussed how cloud computing can be used to improve the "collaboration, productivity and satisfaction of employees."

Even Nigel Fenwick - vice president and principal analyst at Forrester - got in on the action, talking about how businesses need to "leverage technology in today's rapidly changing world" and why "every company that exists today will become, must become, a technology company."

All of this is absolutely true, it's just that we've heard it all before. Maybe I'm being a bit harsh on Huawei here - it is only day one after all - but the lack of any significant announcement or revelation has left me feeling somewhat underwhelmed.

Although, it must be said that it's not necessarily Huawei's fault. There haven't been any big developments in cloud technology over the last 12 months, so the simple problem is that there isn't really anything new to talk about.

But who knows, maybe the best is yet to come?