Resource constraints putting local authorities at cyber-risk

When it comes to cyberattacks against local authorities, it is not a matter if they'll happen – it's just a matter of when. This is according to a new report by Iron Mountain, which polled information managers at local authorities. More than half of them (52 per cent) believe cyberattacks are ‘accidents waiting to happen’, because of time pressure and limited resources.

All kinds of files are at risk, from employee records and legal files through to school admissions and social care records. Excessive demands from central government, lack of staff, time constraints and internal bureaucracy are the biggest barriers to effectively managing information, the third of senior managers agree. More than half (57 per cent) said they only have ‘seconds’ to handle documents, and almost two thirds (61 per cent) would love to get more staff to handle the growing volumes of data.

"Our findings highlight the extreme pressure that local authorities are under to effectively manage information with limited time and staff,” said Phil Greenwood, Director at Iron Mountain.

“The added complexity of understanding and following existing retention regulations, coupled with uncertainty around EU data protection regulations as a result of the Brexit vote mean the scale of the problem is going to get worse if the challenges are not addressed.”

Image source: Shutterstock/GlebStock