Retailers don't know what shoppers want, survey says

Retailers don't know what shoppers want. This is the conclusion of a new report from Omnico, based on a survey of 1,200 consumers. Just four per cent of consumers believe retailers know what they like, when shopping through a particular channel, it was said. However, with a proper omnichannel strategy, this could change. Interestingly enough, the quality of the shopping experience drops, as retailers include more channels. It started with 62 per cent saying they had a seamless experience both in-store and online. But when you add mobile and apps, it drops down to 39 per cent.

Despite online and mobile shopping picking up, in-store is still the number one choice for 43 per cent of respondents. Only 9 per cent consider online shopping the better solution. “Shoppers now expect to hop between online and physical stores and have the same experience across every channel,” said Mel Taylor, CEO, Omnico Group.

“While the overall score in our survey suggests a glowing picture, the details show shoppers today are frustrated by the service they’re receiving. While it’s clear that the store experience is still king, many retailers are then diluting the quality of the experience they offer as they expand into more channels and touchpoints.”

The report also says retailers aren't providing the required level of stock visibility across channels. Almost half of consumers (49 per cent) said if a product was unavailable online, there was no information about stock in stores. “Organisational siloes and un-integrated legacy systems have all hindered the progress retailers are making toward an omnichannel operation.

With these challenges overcome retailers can consistently and coherently deliver the same personalised brand experience across their channels. Ignoring these issues retailers face irreversible brand damage and will lose market-share as shoppers go elsewhere.”

Image source: Shutterstock/wavebreakmedia