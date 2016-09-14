Retailers must focus on user experience, research says

Consumers in different European countries spend different amounts of money when shopping online, and according to Optimizely, it has everything to do with the user experience. After surveying 3,000 people in Northern Europe, the experience optimisation platform says people in different countries have different spending habits, security concerns and preferences, which ' highlights the increased importance of focusing on the online user experience and creating a personalised shopping experience'.

Germans are the biggest spenders (€97 per month), followed by the Brits (£77), Nordics and the Benelux. What's interesting, though, is that there seems to be little corelation between the amount people spend shopping online, and their attitude towards cyber-security. Germans, the biggest spenders, are also the ones most worried about cyber-security. Consumers in the UK and Sweden were at the opposite end, it was said.

Germans are also different when it comes to abandoning the shopping cart. They do it if their preferred payment method is not supported, while the rest do it because of unexpected charges.

“Retailers should ensure that a wide range of payment methods are offered to German shoppers to avoid shopping cart abandonment, for example, or make sure the website is simple and easy to navigate for UK consumers,” said Marie Despringhere, UK Country Manager, Optimizely.

“For other regions, they should take care to be transparent when it comes to shipping costs so consumers aren’t surprised when unexpected fees arise. Of course, there are some similarities between regions, but the report has shown that presumptions should not be made. Online brands that provide a positive user experience will win the loyalty of online shoppers.”