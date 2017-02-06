Robots could take over hundreds of thousands of jobs, sooner than you think

The everlasting debate over whether robots will take our jobs or not continues. London-based think tank Reform weighted in, and most humans aren't going to like it.

It recently said that almost 250,000 jobs in the public sector could be replaced by robots in the next two decades. This will mean billions of pounds in savings for businesses and organisations, but also a loss of steady jobs for many people.

Approximately 130,000 Whitehall administrators (90 per cent of them) could be replaced by robots by 2030. This would save roughly £2.6bn. Another 90,000 NHS admins, and 24,000 GP receptionists could also be replaced, saving £1.7bn. Nurses, even doctors, will be impacted, the Reform report says.

"Such a rapid advance in the use of technology may seem controversial, and any job losses must be handled sensitively,” commented Alexander Hitchcock, the report’s co-author.

"But the result would be public services that are better, safer, smarter and more affordable."

On the other hand, Public and Commercial Services Union general secretary Mark Serwotka said, according to the Mirror, that we‘re all moving in the wrong direction.

“These proposals are the exact opposite of what is needed to improve our public services,” Serwotka said.

“Since 2010, more than 110,000 civil service jobs have gone and, to cope, some departments are now having to re-hire staff they’d cut. Technology can help enhance the delivery of public services, but human knowledge, skills and input remain crucial.”

Image Credit: Tatiana Shepeleva / Shutterstock