Russian government leaked info on more than two million citizens

Personally identifiable information of a couple of million Russians has been leaked online and the sources are, none other than, government agencies. That wouldn't be such a big deal if the government didn't see the incident as a big deal.

The co-founder of a Russian NGO discovered that multiple government websites, including an e-bidding platform that government agencies use, have been leaking data for months. A total of 2.25 million users have had their data compromised.

Insurance numbers, as well as passport information, could be (relatively) easily obtained, as well as names, jobs, places of work, email addresses, tax identification numbers.

Apparently the co-founder, Ivan Begtin, contacted Russia's communications watchdog, Roskomnadzor, eight months ago, with this information, only to have it fall on deaf ears. According to Begtin, Roskomnadzor said there was nothing wrong with this data being accessible, as it is 'legal to disclose'.

He even went to local media which published an in-depth story, to no avail. The story published information on the likes of deputy chairman of the Russian Duma (Parliament) Alexander Zhukov, former deputy prime minister Arkady Dvorkovich, and former deputy prime minister Anatoly Chubais.

Roskomnadzor reiterated its stance that this information can legally be disclosed.

Begtin says the government is inconsistent when it comes to managing data, hires low-skilled IT operatives and lacks internal monitoring solutions.

