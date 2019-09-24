Russian hacker admits stealing data from JPMorgan Chase

Earlier this week, a Russian hacker has pleaded guilty to having executed one of the largest cyberattacks to have ever occurred on US soil.

The 36 years old Andrei Tyurin admitted to have been behind the cyberattack on JPMorgan Chase & Co, Fidelity Investments, E-Trade Financial, as well as Dow Jones & Co. Allegedly, he stole data on more than 80 million customers.

The information was used by his partners to send out spam emails, promoting stocks and hoping to cash out at higher prices, the government claims.

He has been at it for full three years, between 2012 and 2015, before being apprehended in the Republic of Georgia and extradited to the US.

He pleaded guilty to a number of charges, including data theft, wire fraud, conspiracy, illegal online gambling and hacking. Appearing before US District Judge Laura Taylor Swain in Manhattan, Tyurin said “I pleaded guilty to those counts because I am in fact guilty.”

He agreed to forfeiting some $19 million, the amount of money he was allegedly paid for the work. He is expecting to serve a sentence between 15 and 20 years.

Apparently, this wasn’t all he was up to. Tyurin was also stealing identities, selling fake drugs online, as well as viruses and other malicious software. He was laundering money through different bank accounts and cryptocurrency exchanges.

The sentencing is scheduled for February 13.